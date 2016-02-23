Kesha has found yet another female celebrity in her corner: Lena Dunham.
Today's edition of Lenny Letter features a strongly worded editorial from the Girls creator about the pop star's legal situation. Last week a judge ruled against Kesha, who is fighting to be released from her Sony contract with producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of raping and mentally abusing her.
Dunham wastes no time in articulating her outrage, writing that news of the verdict made her feel "sick."
She also questions Sony's reluctance to settle the issue, and the label's insistence that Kesha stay bound to the man the singer says has tormented her for years. Sony has offered to keep Dr. Luke away from her, but they would still be working on the same projects. Dunham writes that that situation is unacceptable.
"Imagine someone really hurt you, physically and emotionally," she writes. "Scared you and abused you, threatened your family. The judge says that you don’t have to see them again, BUT they still own your house. So they can decide when to turn the heat on and off, whether they’ll pay the telephone bill or fix the roof when it leaks. After everything you’ve been through, do you feel safe living in that house? Do you trust them to protect you?"
In short, as her byline notes, Lena Dunham is "mad as hell and she's not going to take it anymore." Welcome to the club, love.
