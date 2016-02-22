Rihanna Grinds On Drake In Their New Music Video

The music video for the Rihanna and Drake collaboration "Work," is out, and it has twice the music and twice the grinding. The video features two visual takes on the song. The first, which was directed by Director X, features Rihanna grinding on Drake in a crowded club. Her hair is short, her dress is mesh, and Drake seems pleased with her chosen go-to move.
In the second video, directed by Tim Erem, Rihanna goes for some solo moves in soft pink light reminiscent of "Hotline Bling." Perhaps remembering how well his dancing in that video was received, Drake chills on the couch during Rihanna's dance break, getting to his feet for his rap and some very low-key grinding.
This is Drake and Rihanna's third joint video. They also performed together in the videos for "Take Care" and "What's My Name."
"Work," which comes off Rihanna's latest album Anti, is currently number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
