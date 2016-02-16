Demi Lovato reminded everyone that she can belt with the best of them at the Grammys tonight. Lovato performed "Hello" during a segment honoring Lionel Richie — and absolutely killed it. She filled her performance with incredible vocal runs, and hit some crazy notes.
John Legend, Luke Bryan, Tyrese, and Meghan Trainor were also part of the tribute. Lovato, however, was clearly the MVP among them. And people took notice.
Even luminaries like Selma director Ava DuVernay were praising Lovato's performance.
Damn, I guess I've been sleeping on Demi Lovato. Lady can really sing. I need to turn on the radio more. #late #GRAMMYs— Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) February 16, 2016
This. Bitch. Can. Saaaaang!#HelloDemiLovato Hell. Oh. #TheGrammys— Retta (@unfoRETTAble) February 16, 2016
WHY DONT PEOPLE REALIZE HOW MUCH OF A POWER HOUSE VOCALIST DEMI IS OH MY GOSH #thegrammyswithjacob— Jacob Whitesides (@JacobWhitesides) February 16, 2016
Richie himself even gave a signal of approval from the audience. At one point, the legendary singer even pumped his fists and mouthed, "yes."
Lionel Richie's reaction to Demi singing 'Hello'. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/859BbbxPHh— Lovatics WorldWide (@DemzWorldWide) February 16, 2016
The number closed with Richie taking the stage to sing "Up All Night" with the other artists on stage.
Following her performance at the VMAs in 2015, Lovato received a not-so-positive reaction to her live singing from Kathy Griffin. But tonight Lovato should be feeling the love.
