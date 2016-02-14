The Amazing Attraction That's Been Around 2,000 Years Longer Than Disneyland

Sorry, kids. Mom and dad have decided the family's not going to Disneyland this year. Instead, we're Transylvania-bound, mwah ha ha ha!
Transylvania's Salina Turda salt mine has been around long before Disney — some 2,000 years, in fact — but it's only been operating as an amusement park and spa since 1992. As photographer Richard John Seymour's new batch of striking images of the eccentric site show, however, this is no ordinary playground.
For one thing, it's all underground. The park's Echoes Room, for instance, is approximately 367 feet deep. Vertical shafts transport tourists down to the attraction, which includes a miniature golf course, bowling lanes, lake, salt mining museum, spa, and swimming pool.
Seymour, who has shared his bewitching photos with Refinery29, started shooting the space after winning a grant from the Romanian Cultural Institute in 2015, which prompted him to research the local countryside. Here, he shares the story behind this rather trippy tourist attraction.
Prints of Seymour's work are available to purchase on his website.
