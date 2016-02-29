Is This The Most Wearable Oscars Beauty Trend, Ever?

After a season of awards shows, it's easy to imagine that celebs and their makeup artists are hitting the wall, inspiration-wise. How many eye-and-lip combinations can one person truly come up with? Perhaps that's why one makeup trend kept popping up on the Oscars red carpet. Celebs were matching their beauty looks to their dresses — and the results were gorgeous.



Most notable was Brie Larson, who is up for Best Actress for her work in Room. Instead of lining her eyes in inky black, she opted for a periwinkle that matched the hue of her Gucci dress. But she wasn't the only gal to go the matchy-matchy route. Olivia Munn opted for a bright orange lip that was a dead ringer for her gown. Rachel McAdams matched her emerald dress with a smoldering smoky eye. So when you're standing in front of your mirror, wondering how the heck you're going to do your makeup, just take a peek in your closet. We're sure you'll find some inspiration.





