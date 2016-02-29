Is jewellery a significant part of your style? Can you remember your first piece?

Jewellery for me completes an outfit. I really love decorating my hands with lots of rings and a long necklace; it brings a personal element to a look. My first ever piece of jewellery was from my dear grandmother and is still very much cherished.



What is it that sets Pamela Love apart from other jewellery brands and why were you keen to be the face of this collection?

It was an honour when Pamela asked me to be the face of the core range. I really resonate with Pamela's designs as there is more of an ethereal concept to her creations. I am really drawn to the craftsmanship and the way it showcases the gems.



How would you describe your approach to fashion?

My approach to fashion in my personal time always has an element of fun, rock 'n' roll with a modern French twist. Fashion is a continually evolving creative process, so for me I am always on a journey with it, but thats what makes it fun.



Could you tell us a bit about shooting the campaign images?

The shoot was on a fresh New York day; I remember very clearly that the sun was bright at the beginning of the day and then started to haze over in the afternoon so we had great light. Energy was high but really calm as I had my amazing team in from London and was very excited to be back working again with Guy Aroch.

