Earlier this month Beyoncé surprised us with "Formation", the most politically charged track and video of her career, then announced a world tour beginning in April. There's still no official word on a new album, but according to music industry news site Hits Daily Double, the singer is now planning to drop her follow-up to 2013's Beyoncé in April, right in time for the tour.
Even more excitingly, industry rumours suggest that Bey is also hoping to release a joint album with husband Jay Z some time later this year. The ultimate power couple have recorded numerous tracks together over the years including "Crazy in Love" and "03 Bonnie and Clyde", and they also joined forces for 2014's "On the Run Tour." But this would be the first time they've cut a full LP together. The prospect of two new Beyoncé albums in 2016 is obviously off the chain amazing, but as ever with Queen Bey, it's best not to get ahead of ourselves. We won't know for certain what she's up to until she wants us to know. Given that in 2013 she managed to make an album featuring 17 accompanying videos in secret, anything is possible this time around.
