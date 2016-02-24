The Brits were a civilised affair. Adele even apologised for her “cry face” and swearing. Very rock and roll.
Rihanna made it down to the O2 arena for a twerk with Drake and Tim Peake tuned in from the international space station, donning a tuxedo T-shirt and breaking Adele three awards down, making her cry because her son will think she’s cool for talking to him. She started the night by saying that she publicly supports Kesha, who has alleged that she was raped by a producer.
Justin Bieber told us that life is a journey, so an educational evening then, cheers Biebs. That was after he set off the fire alarm. The sauciest moment was when Suki Waterhouse blew a raspberry but otherwise it was well behaved for the Brits. No one did a Madonna and fell off stage and there was no Jarvis Cocker inspired mooning, although Ant or Dec did wear a dress, and designer Pam Hogg’s mate Sadie Pinn turned up in a see-through jump suit.
Annie Lennox and Gary Oldman gave a powerful tribute to “cutting edge artistic genius” David Bowie and Lorde sung "Life on Mars" with his band, which led to Twitter discussions about whether it was better than Lady Gaga’s Grammys homage.
In case you missed it, here’s the best of the Brits...
Slicker than your average social media user Craig David regrammed his manager, @mrcolinlester, with a snap of them looking “super sharp” en route, ready for what Lester says will be a “huge year for this guy.”
Slicker than your average social media user Craig David regrammed his manager, @mrcolinlester, with a snap of them looking “super sharp” en route, ready for what Lester says will be a “huge year for this guy.”
The official photographer set a high standard for the night with this early portrait of @badgalriri, although she couldn’t resist captioning her shot with a gun emoji. It was taken before Riri donned white fringed flares and got down and dirty with Drake.
The winner of British male solo artist James Bay warmed up for his performance supporting Justin Bieber (JB squared) and his hug with Kylie Minogue by playing a “casual bit of ping pong backstage, pre #brits ritual?!” Or should that be Britual? Also trending were pictures of the James Bay merchandise, featuring an emoji of him in his trademark hat on a T-shirt. Yours for £25.
In between performing and being fabulous, the Canadian rapper found time to keep his Instagram followers updated with this delightful portrait of him and bae, honestly captured “living the dream.”
The model was fashionably late to the ceremony, where she presented the award for international group to Tame Impala with chiselled Superman star Henry Cavill. She apologised on Instagram with a monkey hiding his eyes emoji and picture of her dress so all is forgiven.
His mother was always perfectly groomed when she performed at the Brits but Brooklyn Beckham struggled to find an outfit. He posted a moody black and white shot of his back, “caught red handed looking for a shirt for #britawards.”
The singer who now chooses to be known simply as Cheryl used the night as an opportunity to “practice my snap” with a green take on blue steel.
The woman responsible for one of the greatest ever Brit moments was there even though she is grieving for her dog, Harry. This time there was no Union Jack dress, instead she wore a Scary Spice inspired leopard print number and accessorised with Jess Glynne on her arm to enjoy the “fantastic atmosphere.”
The band were too excited to play it cool and made a valiant bid for the Video award with a flurry of photos imploring everyone to “please please get on Twitter and tweet #britvidlittlemix.” They earned those bottles of champagne.
This was a night for duos – Drake and Rihanna, James Bay and Justin Bieber, and the big reunion of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne or as they call themselves “Tommo and Payno.” If they were disappointed that Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik couldn’t make it, they held it together well. Brave Tommo and Payno. Tomlinson was primed for a big one after winning tktkt because it’s one of his first nights out since the birth of his and Briana Jungwirth's baby, Freddie #Dadsout.
The model who makes the world more Klossy wore sensible chunky shoes for dancing with this summery outfit by Alexander McQueen.
The night got a thumbs up from Chris Martin and the Coldplayers. They won British group for the fourth time – it’s nice to have a tradition – and dedicated it to the refugees in Calais. Martin also made a One Direction dad joke and performed, bringing back the long sleeved T-shirt with a short sleeved one over the top look.
It was all too much for model and actor Jamie Campbell Bower who said “it’s too bright”. “#rayban” were on board to help him through.
Imitation was the sincerest form of flattery for "Chezza" and Grimmy, who shared a video of them "pretending to be BadGal & Drizzy". If Rihanna continues to cancel concerts they could be an official tribute act.
