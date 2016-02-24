The Brits were a civilised affair. Adele even apologised for her “cry face” and swearing. Very rock and roll.



Rihanna made it down to the O2 arena for a twerk with Drake and Tim Peake tuned in from the international space station, donning a tuxedo T-shirt and breaking Adele three awards down, making her cry because her son will think she’s cool for talking to him. She started the night by saying that she publicly supports Kesha, who has alleged that she was raped by a producer.



Justin Bieber told us that life is a journey, so an educational evening then, cheers Biebs. That was after he set off the fire alarm. The sauciest moment was when Suki Waterhouse blew a raspberry but otherwise it was well behaved for the Brits. No one did a Madonna and fell off stage and there was no Jarvis Cocker inspired mooning, although Ant or Dec did wear a dress, and designer Pam Hogg’s mate Sadie Pinn turned up in a see-through jump suit.



Annie Lennox and Gary Oldman gave a powerful tribute to “cutting edge artistic genius” David Bowie and Lorde sung "Life on Mars" with his band, which led to Twitter discussions about whether it was better than Lady Gaga’s Grammys homage.



In case you missed it, here’s the best of the Brits...



Slicker than your average social media user Craig David regrammed his manager, @mrcolinlester, with a snap of them looking “super sharp” en route, ready for what Lester says will be a “huge year for this guy.”