What lies beyond a smooth blow dry or a scruffy top knot? For most of us, we'll never be bothered to know. But save from bleaching/shaving/bobbing your hair this year out of sheer boredom, we'd like to point you in the direction of some rather serious hair looks that went down at fashion week.



It's easy to overlook your barnet in favour of what we like to call 'au natural' AKA 'bed hair' but sometimes changing your 'do will do wonders for your style. We're not even talking complicated up styles. From coloured bobby pins to the wet-look and braids for days, the ladies of fashion week have given us hair envy and inspiration in equal measure.



We think it's good practice to give your hair repertoire a good spring clean. We all get stuck on the same styles, so, let this be an opportunity to peruse the fancy follicles of London's finest fashion editors at your own leisure and do a good ol' bit of borrowing. We've also added in the babes providing us with healthy amounts of fresh new colour ideas. From bronze highlights to bleached tight curls, here's our edit of fashion week's most Pinterest-friendly hair...