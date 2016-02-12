Some Beyoncé fans are so determined to catch their idol on "The Formation World Tour", they're actually launching crowd-funding campaigns to pay for their tickets. "Please help, I'm poor," writes Rachael Rae T on her GoFundMe page, though so far she's only raised $20 of her $500 target. Addie Spann is even more ambitious, asking for $2,000 so she can watch Queen Bey from the front row. "Twice I've had tickets to see her live and I've been unable to go because of health reasons and I've given my tickets away. I've decided nothing can keep me from her this time around!" she writes on her GoFund Me page, which has attracted $70 in donations so far. However, a fan called Tiffany Folson is proving rather more successful with $160 of her $300 GoFundMe target already in the bag.
Announced straight after her incendiary guest appearance during Coldplay's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, "The Formation World Tour" kicks off on 27th April at Miami's Marlins Park. The five-date UK leg begins at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on 28th June before making pitstops in Cardiff, London, Manchester and Glasgow. Fans are speculating that Bey might be planning to drop an album before the tour begins, but as ever, we won't know anything for certain until Mrs Knowles-Carter wants us to.
