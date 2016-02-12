It's difficult to imagine No Doubt without Gwen Stefani, but that's kind of what's happening. Gwen's three "Don't Speak" bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young have recruited Davey Havok, lead singer with US rockers AFI, to form a currently untitled supergroup. According to Billboard, they've already recorded an album together and are now shopping for a record deal.
Gwen actually toured the US with No Doubt last year, having rejoined her bandmates for a 2012 comeback album, "Push and Shove", that didn't sell as well expected. At the time she called her solo career an "experiment" and suggested she'd never make a record without No Doubt again, but she's since changed her mind and is now focusing on relaunching her solo career. A new Gwen album called "This Is What the Truth Feels Like" is due on 18th March and seems likely to feature songs dissecting the breakdown of her marriage to Bush's Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in October. She actually unveiled its second single "Make Me Like You" last night and it's the sort of effortlessly catchy pop jam that made Gwen one of the biggest chart stars of the mid-aughts. Check it out below.
