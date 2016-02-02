Just when you think you're keeping up with the Kardashians (Rob’s dating Chynna, Kylie's back with Tyga, and Kanye doesn’t like any funny business in the sack) they make you question what you know to be true.
Post Kanye’s epic row with fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa, where he took some very below the belt shots at ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, calling her a "stripper", stating "I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years" and finally declaring "I own your child!!!", things appear to have moved on significantly. After Kanye sort of apologised for saying he "owned" Amber Rose and Whiz’s son, Sebastian, tweeting: "God's dream... Never speak on kids again... all love... all blessings" and deleting his Twitter rant, we sort of thought that would be that.
Post Kanye’s epic row with fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa, where he took some very below the belt shots at ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, calling her a "stripper", stating "I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years" and finally declaring "I own your child!!!", things appear to have moved on significantly. After Kanye sort of apologised for saying he "owned" Amber Rose and Whiz’s son, Sebastian, tweeting: "God's dream... Never speak on kids again... all love... all blessings" and deleting his Twitter rant, we sort of thought that would be that.
Then, as if from nowhere, less than an hour ago, Kim Instagrammed a picture of herself with Amber. The picture shows the pair dressed in black and looking the best of chums with the caption: "Tea , anyone?" Hold the bleeding phone! To make sure we weren’t seeing things, we naturally consulted Amber’s Instagram feed, and lo and behold, the same image, but with a different caption: "Swingers" alongside a frog emoji and a cup of tea. Which, for those of you who know your memes, will know is code for 'that’s none of my business’ and is a reference to the Kermit the frog 'sips tea' meme that went viral last year. We can't help but contain our glee over the two women uniting and leaving the trash talk behind.
All sounding a bit ridiculous? That’s because it is. Stay tuned for the next episode of What Kanye Did Next…
Advertisement