Rihanna Just Dropped A New Single With Drake

Erin Donnelly
Don't act like you forgot how much you love Rihanna and Drake together.

Fans have been waiting months for RiRi to drop her new album, Anti. Today, they got a taster: a brand-spanking-new single featuring Drake. That's the good news. The bad news is that if you don't already have Tidal, you'll have to download it now if you want to hear "Work."

Fortunately, you can also stream the song here (while it lasts).

Our initial reaction is that the "work" riff will be on repeat in our heads every time we head to the office. Our second reaction is that we're going to need some subtitles. It also sounds pretty AutoTune-y, but it's very catchy. Ladies and gents, we may have a hit on our hands.
Advertisement

More from Music