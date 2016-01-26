A new bride just put your Pinterest-inspired wedding to shame.
The story of Ayesha Upadhayay's recent wedding is going viral this week, and the reason has nothing to do with Mason jars or eccentric photo-booth props.
Upadhayay, a 26-year-old computer-science professor in Ahmedabad, India, reportedly rode into her wedding ceremony on a motorcycle. The badass bride has apparently been riding since she was 13 years old, and she made her grand entrance on a Royal Enfield Bullet. Her story has since been covered by local media outlets, as well as BuzzFeed.
Many Indian brides enter their wedding ceremonies on ornately decorated platforms, called dolis. But Upadhayay told India's ABP News that she's wanted to buck the tradition since her childhood and roll into her wedding on a bike.
It looks like Upadhayay's husband, Lokik, entered the wedding in a more conventional fashion, though. The bride told ABP News that Lokik doesn't know how to ride a motorcycle. Luckily for him, Upadhayay offered to take her new husband for a ride after the ceremony. Check out ABP News' report on Upadhayay in the below video.
