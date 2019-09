More People Are Turning Colors After Using Lush Beauty Products

Lush has made a pretty solid name for itself as one of the more notable cruelty-free beauty brands out there. Its products are effective, contain natural ingredients, and are moderately priced. It's acquired a loyal fan base over the years (our beauty team included in the bunch). But it looks like this love for Lush is turning some customers red in the face — quite literally.The frenzy started last Sunday, when U.K. customer Abi Shenton tweeted a selfie in which she resembles a stick of bubblegum come to life. "Hi! @lushcosmetics just a quick question, are your products supposed to stain the human skin fluorescent pink?” read the tweet. As it turns out, Shenton simply didn't use the product correctly and mistook the Razzle Dazzle Bath Oil she had purchased for a soap."The correct procedure is that you are supposed to dilute it into water, but I thought it was a soap and rubbed it all over my body and face (explains why my hair is dry)," Shenton told Pretty52 . "Three days and several baths later, I am no longer pink... A very helpful friend of mine works at Lush and helped me remove all the pink stain with lemon juice, olive oil, and a gritty face wash!"It looks like Shenton's color-changing isn't an isolated incident. Other customers have been posting about their own fails. There's this girl who turned a trippy purple-pink hue.