Zoolander Covers Vogue — & Gives A Tour Of His (Winter) Home

Update: If Vogue’s Zoolander cover has you craving more of the world’s most famous fictitious male model, there’s also a tour of his “really, really ridiculously good-looking apartment” to tide you over until Zoolander 2 hits theaters next month.



In the fast-paced tour of his winter apartment (“my summer place is upstairs,” Stiller-as-Zoolander explains), he answers 73 questions. The illuminating answers include Zoolander’s thoughts on Brooklyn ( “I really hope they find a cure”), why diversity is his favorite thing about living in New York (“You have really good-looking people, and also really attractive people”) to his favorite holiday (“my faith is very important to me, so I’d have to say, my birthday”).



We also learn Zoolander’s curious theory on what happens to models when they die, the reason he never goes to Subway, and why he doesn’t sweat or text. The video also features the full rundown on his entertainment predilections (12 Years a Slave and Hamilton are both favorites, but not necessarily for the reasons you’d expect). Also revealed: the identities of Bark Jacobs, Karl Dogerfeld, and Karlie Claws, and much more.



As for his pad, it’s over-the-top luxe, tricked out with a truly insane gym (complete with a fridge filled with hundreds of baby carrots), lined with massive portraits of Zoolander’s mug — in other words, exactly what we’d expect. Watch the full tour above for even more Zoolander revelations.



This story was originally published on Jan. 15, 2015.

