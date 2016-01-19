Zoolander Covers Vogue — & Gives A Tour Of His (Winter) Home

Update: If Vogue’s Zoolander cover has you craving more of the world’s most famous fictitious male model, there’s also a tour of his “really, really ridiculously good-looking apartment” to tide you over until Zoolander 2 hits theaters next month.
In the fast-paced tour of his winter apartment (“my summer place is upstairs,” Stiller-as-Zoolander explains), he answers 73 questions. The illuminating answers include Zoolander’s thoughts on Brooklyn ( “I really hope they find a cure”), why diversity is his favorite thing about living in New York (“You have really good-looking people, and also really attractive people”) to his favorite holiday (“my faith is very important to me, so I’d have to say, my birthday”).
We also learn Zoolander’s curious theory on what happens to models when they die, the reason he never goes to Subway, and why he doesn’t sweat or text. The video also features the full rundown on his entertainment predilections (12 Years a Slave and Hamilton are both favorites, but not necessarily for the reasons you’d expect). Also revealed: the identities of Bark Jacobs, Karl Dogerfeld, and Karlie Claws, and much more.
As for his pad, it’s over-the-top luxe, tricked out with a truly insane gym (complete with a fridge filled with hundreds of baby carrots), lined with massive portraits of Zoolander’s mug — in other words, exactly what we’d expect. Watch the full tour above for even more Zoolander revelations.
This might be the best Vogue cover we've seen in a while, or maybe ever. Derek Zoolander (a.k.a. Ben Stiller) gives his finest Blue Steel yet alongside Penelope Cruz on the glossy's February issue. You can pick up a copy when it arrives on newsstands on January 26.
In the cover story, Stiller chats about the fashion icon he wishes made it into Zoolander 2 — Karl Lagerfeld. “He’s iconic. It breaks my heart [that he isn't in the film]. Maybe if we ever do another..." Stiller told Vogue.
It's hard to imagine a time when Zoolander wasn't embraced by the fashion industry — the sequel was announced, epically, on the runway at Valentino's fall '15 show in March, after all. But that wasn't always the case: "We were on our own — both in the fashion world and with the studio, too. They were just like, ‘We don’t quite know what this is,'" he says in the feature.
As for the fashion spread accompanying the story, it's the perfect mashup of goofy and chic (and that's a tough combination to nail). To wit: this shot of Stiller primping alongside Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, and Gigi Hadid.
There was more Zoolander news earlier today — Stiller’s fictitious character is the latest star of Mario Testino's campaign for vodka brand Ciroc, and the ads were just revealed. So basically, Zoolander has reached the zenith of his career. It's pretty tough to top a Testino ad campaign and Annie Leibovitz-lensed Vogue cover coup.
But with Zoolander 2 hitting theaters on February 12, we're predicting some sort of zany hijinks involving the world's most famous fictitious model to go down during New York Fashion Week once again.
