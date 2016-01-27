A semi-naked Kate Moss straddling a semi-naked Mark Wahlberg in nothing but tighty whities circa ’92 was probably the coolest ad campaign Calvin Klein had ever produced. Maybe, just maybe, it stands as one of the coolest ad campaigns ever – even if the rumours were that they hated each other. Then last year, the LA set started to 'gram themselves in their own spandex-heavy '90s two-pieces with #MyCalvins and the whole thing, well, kind of jumped the shark.



Enter the fashion industry's most feted and exciting photographer du jour: Tyrone Lebon, whose images for the latest Calvin Klein campaign mount a pretty strong competition for the ’92 originals. No, seriously. Having collected an ensemble of the globe’s most achingly hip people, from your obvious Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and Kendall Jenner to FKA Twigs, Fetty Wap, Danish actress Klara Kristin via Australian actress, model and musician Abbey Lee Kershaw, British model and activist Adwoa Aboah and Dutch artist, author and model Saskia de Brauw (there’s more FYI), Lebon’s curated quite a crew.



Moving on from the #MyCalvins viral campaign, Lebon’s taken the underwear out of the bedroom and begun with the statement “I _______ in #MyCalvins” leaving the blank space to be filled with a verb. No points for correctly guessing who “flaunts” and “dreams” in his briefs (Justin), meanwhile Twigs “flexes”, Kendall “poses” and Adwoa “arouses”.



It’s fair to say that at this moment all eyes are on Lebon, his camera and the scene he’s in the process of documenting. The only question that remains is what will we do in our Calvins? We’re not sure “snack” or “moan” will do…

