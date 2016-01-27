Why did you start the project?

The idea of the project was born three years ago during a journey in Ethiopia where I discovered a mosaic of different cultures and beautiful women who were keeping their traditions with pride, grace and elegance.



After I returned home, I realised that nobody had explored the countries and the cultures of the world through portraits of women, in one single project. So I decided to do that, but I never imagined that the project would become so popular.



What have you learnt about global beauty standards since you started?

I think that beauty standards have become more similar around the world, mainly because of mass media, even in isolated areas. But for me beauty is diversity, it’s what makes us unique. It's something that comes from inside too, and it shouldn't be driven by trends or rules, but more by our feelings.



Can you describe one of the most memorable experiences you’ve had and why it was so important to you.

I remember perfectly the night when my project went viral. I went to sleep as an unknown photographer from Bucharest, Romania, who was doing a personal project using her own small savings, and when I woke up my photos were everywhere.



Suddenly, millions of people from all around the world were seeing my photos and were talking about their message. I was really happy, because my hard work was being appreciated, but I also felt a lot of pressure, like never before in my life.



From that moment I learned that I'm not on my own anymore. I understood that people will help me to continue my project, but they will also expect me to work hard and improve the project.



What have people's response been to the Atlas project, have you been surprised by it?

In the last year, I have received thousands of messages from all around the world. Most of the people love the project and many of them say it really made a change in the way they perceive beauty.



I also sometimes receive negative feedback. Some people are upset because I haven’t visited their country yet, others because I don't photograph men as well, or because I don't have enough diversity in my project.



I'm doing my best, day by day. I'm just one photographer working on a big project, in challenging conditions, without any company or organisation behind it. Most people really appreciate this.



Which women have you met that have inspired you the most and why?

There have been so many women that have inspired me while doing this project, it wouldn't be fair to pick just one, but I’ll name one of the most recent examples.



A few weeks ago, in India, I photographed an 18-year-old girl who was living in a tent next to a big market in Mumbai with her whole family. Her father had died, but her brave mother, who sells goods in the market, was able to keep her in school.



Even though her home was essentially on a sidewalk, I have rarely met such a warm-hearted person, with such a positive energy. She didn’t complain about anything. Her smile, her dignity and her wisdom were all strong life lessons to me. I really felt privileged to meet such a beautiful person.



When I asked her biggest dream was, she said she wanted to study and to find a good job. That's all. But I think, deep in her soul, she was dreaming about a proper home too. I really hope I can present people's stories to the world because they can really teach us something about humanity and about beauty.

