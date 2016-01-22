Right. Shall we have a Prosecco?

What time is it?



It’s past 5. Have you been doing Dry Jan?

OK then. And 'ish... but I find you need alcohol to get through January.



Did you have any New Years’ resolutions?

I didn’t! I just want to be better than I was last year. A better human. Actually, my other one was to cook at home more. I got into a really bad Deliveroo habit. Danger zone. I order everything. And that’s the problem... you can really mix...



Yeah some people mix a pizza order with Chinese takeaway order and those people are sick...

Yes, I am that sick person! So I bought a cookbook. I got a Middle Eastern cookbook – that one was given to me – and Nigella Lawson. It’s quite full on. I should have got a vegan one... Nigella’s really heavy. Better to be making food than sitting on the sofa though. At least you’re moving.



Tell me about All I Need... when did you start writing it?

When I was on tour with Pharrell last year I remember hearing him in the other room constantly writing music and I thought, 'Well, if he's doing it, I should probably start thinking about my second album.'



I wrote the first album when I was 16, up to when it was released, which is when I was 24. That was a really long process and I was writing a lot of the lyrics when I was quite young. So, I was really ready to write a second album by this point, and I wrote continuously. It was a quick process at the time because I was a bit of a wreck. I’d just broken up with someone and I wrote about it falling apart while I was in it. And then what made me really hurry up is that I needed an outlet to forget about it.



That's a good way of dealing with heartbreak, I think.

It's a better way of dealing with it than eating Ben & Jerry’s and crying, but there was a lot of that as well. I never thought I would write an album or even a song that was sad or emotional or to do with one person, but it kind of just fell out of me.



"Body Talk" is the first single – it’s very upbeat...

It’s the first song I wrote. My friends put me on the train to go write and I was a mess. I woke up in this little Welsh town called the Town of Books, in the middle of nowhere, with no wifi. The first thing I said to the guy I was writing with was, “I can’t talk”, and then I wrote "Body Talk". It’s about feeling like if anyone speaks to you you'll cry. I wanted to try and forget about it all by using my body, lifting my head up, getting my feet to walk... anything to stop the moping.

