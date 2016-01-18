Praise be to Yeezus. While we grow beards waiting for Frank Ocean and Riri to give us even a hint of their new music, Kanye has been a more gracious ruler and bestowed upon us his latest track featuring Kendrick Lamar: "No More Parties in LA" and it’s a banger.
After taking to Twitter to announce that his seventh studio album, SWISH, will be here on February the 11th (just in time to serenade that special someone), Ye has sprinkled a few crumbs in our direction before today; the song "All Day" and a snippet of "“Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Produced by Madlib, the latest offering from the Yeezy production line is a lyrical eye-opener. From digs at Kim’s fake tan habit: "Over at the crib you left your Ray Bans / My sheets still orange from your spray tan / No more parties in LA," to a bizarre anecdote about a cousin stealing his laptop, Kanye has never sounded weirder. And we love it.
After taking to Twitter to announce that his seventh studio album, SWISH, will be here on February the 11th (just in time to serenade that special someone), Ye has sprinkled a few crumbs in our direction before today; the song "All Day" and a snippet of "“Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Produced by Madlib, the latest offering from the Yeezy production line is a lyrical eye-opener. From digs at Kim’s fake tan habit: "Over at the crib you left your Ray Bans / My sheets still orange from your spray tan / No more parties in LA," to a bizarre anecdote about a cousin stealing his laptop, Kanye has never sounded weirder. And we love it.
While we wait to see if all the aforementioned tracks make the SWISH edit, one thing’s for certain, it’s going to be a full-blown star studded affair. Based on the tracks Kanye has released thus far, we can already confirm other big names such as Rihanna, Sia, Vic Mensa, Theophilus London and Post Malone for the project. Plus, the rumour mill would suggest that Skepta, Madonna, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Big Sean, Pusha T and Travi$ Scott have also been in the studio with Kanye. Hold onto your moth-bitten hoodies, we’re in for a ride.
Advertisement