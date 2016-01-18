Praise be to Yeezus. While we grow beards waiting for Frank Ocean and Riri to give us even a hint of their new music, Kanye has been a more gracious ruler and bestowed upon us his latest track featuring Kendrick Lamar: "No More Parties in LA" and it’s a banger.



After taking to Twitter to announce that his seventh studio album, SWISH, will be here on February the 11th (just in time to serenade that special someone), Ye has sprinkled a few crumbs in our direction before today; the song "All Day" and a snippet of "“Real Friends” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.



Produced by Madlib, the latest offering from the Yeezy production line is a lyrical eye-opener. From digs at Kim’s fake tan habit: "Over at the crib you left your Ray Bans / My sheets still orange from your spray tan / No more parties in LA," to a bizarre anecdote about a cousin stealing his laptop, Kanye has never sounded weirder. And we love it.

