This week Lily-Rose Depp, the otherworldly offspring of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp and teen sensation taking the fashion world and Internet by storm, scored her first glossy cover, fronting the SS16 issue of LOVE shot by Willy Vanderperre. Although this is the young model/actress's first foray into covering fashion magazines, she's already a dab hand at the fashion biz and celebrity circuit, having starred in films, music videos, and done her round of the shows. A seasoned show-goer at the tender age of 16! Here's all you need to know about the Next Big Thing.
She's Karl's new muse
Depp Jnr was part of Chanel’s casino-themed Couture show in July and bagged a Chanel eyewear campaign two months later. Responding to her campaign for the French fashion house, Karl enthused: "Lily-Rose is stunning, she's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star."
A few months on, ahead of the Mademoiselle Privé Chanel exhibition in London last September, Lily gushed about Lagerfeld: "What's really incredible about shooting with Karl is that he really knows how to bring out the best in someone, which then brings out the best in the clothes, which is a good relationship in that sense, and the photos always end up looking really amazing." Oh, to have Karl on speed dial.
She's already got a number of editorials under her Chanel belt
Back in April, Lily-Rose really caught our eye in a shoot for Australian magazine Oyster by Dana Boulos and Maggie Silverman. But her star status was truly cemented when she appeared inVogue Paris' 95th anniversary issue in September shot by Inez & Vinoodh, and made up by make-up artist Aaron de Mey to look like a doll, accentuating her doe-eyed beauty. Gisele, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Kendall Jenner also featured in the milestone issue. Casual.
She's slaying social media
Depp is also killing it on Instagram where she opened up about her sexual identity back in August. That month Depp posed for iO Tillett Wright's Self-Evident Truths Project revealing that she identifies as sexually fluid, falling on the LGBTQA spectrum, which stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning and Allied. Just a month later Depp deleted all of her images from Insta but thankfully her account's back up and running and the young star has amassed a modest 1.2 million followers.
She rolls with the coolest crew
Li-Ro (heard it here first) is best friends with fellow cool kids Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Sky Ferreira and Walker Bunting. The majority of her Insta feed is taken up with pictures of herself with BFF and Victoria Secret's model Stella Maxwell, who fleetingly dated Miley Cyrus. Stella told LOVE magazine, "With 7 billion people on our planet the odds of meeting any individual are inconceivable, let alone meeting someone you appreciate and love as a dear friend. Someone like Lily." Lily-Rose & Stella 4eva.
She's a music video star
In July last year Lily-Rose appeared with Irish rapper Rejjie Snow in his video for All Around the World. The track is super mellow and hazy, as is the video, in which Snow and Depp drive through a snowy evening. The effortlessly beautiful Li-Ro channels Audrey Hepburn with a silk scarf wrapped around her head. We'd love to join their road trip.
She's following in her father's footsteps
Depp began her acting career aged 14 with a cameo role in Tusk written especially for her by Kevin Smith, the father of her pal Harley Quinn Smith. Smith went on to write a spin-off of Tusk centred on Depp and Quinn Smith's characters, Yoga Hosers.
Last year, Depp began filming on Planetarium, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski about two spiritualist sisters in the 1930s. Depp was also cast as Isadora Duncan in Stephanie Di Giusto's directorial debut The Dancer. Not bad for a newbie. She dreams of working with Quentin Tarantino and we don't doubt that will happen sooner rather than later. Watch this space.
Check out Lily-Rose Depp's LOVE shoot when it hits newsstands on February 8.
