Karlie Kloss, supermodel, former Victoria's Secret Angel, queen cookie maker, avid coder and BFF of Taylor Swift has added another string to her bow for the new year. The 23-year-old top model stars in a series of images for the new SS16 Topshop campaign shot in New York by acclaimed photographer Tyrone Lebon – he's the only photographer other than Juergen Teller to be commissioned by Phoebe Philo to shoot a Céline campaign – and styled by Topshop Creative Director, Kate Phelan. Last January Topshop unveiled Karlie's close friend Cara Delevingne as their face for 2015 and today they've revealed another of fashion's most famous faces, Karlie Kloss, who returns to the Topshop spotlight almost a decade after she first modelled for the megastore.
Kate Phelan explained: “It is thrilling to have Karlie back, eight years after her first modelling job and first Topshop campaign alongside Jourdan Dunn. She is the ultimate Topshop girl and modern super – a world-renowned fashion figure, businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist who will resonate with our global customers through her many talents, ambitions and passions.”
Kate Phelan explained: “It is thrilling to have Karlie back, eight years after her first modelling job and first Topshop campaign alongside Jourdan Dunn. She is the ultimate Topshop girl and modern super – a world-renowned fashion figure, businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist who will resonate with our global customers through her many talents, ambitions and passions.”
Advertisement
Advertisement