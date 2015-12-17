It's been a big year for men's hair. Even with Kylie Jenner opting for a new candy-coloured hue with every striking mood, the choppy lob that took over Hollywood, and the bronde movement that has flooded the internet over the past year, Google reported that in 2015, searches related to men's hair were higher than those for women’s for the first time ever. That's HUGE.
This staggering fact is in large part due to the now ubiquitous man bun. Love it or hate it, y’all searched for it (and you'll see a bunch of them in the following slides). But we can also thank beards, the (supposed) end of beards, comb-overs, fades, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, and George Clooney for this heightened interest in male grooming. Or lack thereof, in some cases.
Mustache-shaping, manscaping, mermen; we covered it all over the past year. But here, we narrow down the field to the trendsetters, transformations, and simply ridiculous man-hair moments of 2015.
