Izzy Bizu must have been the only person in the country who was surprised by her Brit Critics’ Choice Award last month. "I was pretty shocked to be honest. I just wasn’t expecting that at this stage," explained the 21-year-old. Having been discovered at 18 (a time she describes as "so long ago") at an open mic competition, Izzy went on to release her first EP, Coolbeanz and support Kardashian-Klan favourite, Sam Smith, on tour. Fresh from opening for Foxes on her UK tour and having just finished a series of Coffee Shop performances, I’m amazed to find her vertical and smiling.



“Supporting Foxes was so fun. Playing at Heaven was a highlight. I’d never been there before. I’d like to go to a rave there one day." I’ve read about her passion for partying and I’m trying to imagine the girl before me, currently tucking into some health foods, at a rave. "I’m really boring now. Back in the day I was always raving; deep house warehouse raves, any electronic stuff. I’m just more into jazz bars now," she blushes, "I’ve evolved into frequenting old man bars. I like to chill with a nice glass of wine and play table tennis or something." I ask if that’s how she unwinds. "Table tennis? Yeah man, I love it. I live right next to this bowling alley in North London, called Rowans, and they snooker, karaoke- everything." Obviously I have to enquire what her karaoke song of choice is. Lauryn Hill's "Doo-Wap" she shoots back. "Some strangers actually dragged me into the karaoke booth the other night. They have no idea who I am, so I’m enjoying it, and they’re shouting ‘come on it’s my birthday!’ so I start singing Katy Perry and I’m thinking, 'Lord this is so high, how does she manage this?' Like trying to reach the notes for 'in my skin tight jeans'. It was so much fun."



So is karaoke a regular past time? "It was my first time ever doing karaoke and if you’re a singer it’s stressful you know, you’ve got all this pressure on you to perform." So is being on stage in front of thousands of people just as stressful, because if her Later With Jools Holland performance from September is anything to go buy, she looks pretty damned chilled. "I’ve not always felt comfortable getting on stage, I think it’s something that’s grown with me. I still get really nervous, but I breathe, I meditate. I need to be on my own for a good 20 minutes with no one rushing around. I just chill and have a cup of tea with a drop of Rescue Remedy." She also skates to let off steam. "I learnt to skate on a penny board two years ago. I skate whenever when it’s not raining. I love how freeing it is. Although, I almost cracked my head open skating down a hill not long ago."

