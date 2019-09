In addition to contouring, constant selfie-taking, and heartwarming resolutions of minor family drama, we may soon be able to add placentophagy to the list of things Kim Kardashian West has helped popularise. Kim announced yesterday that she's ingesting the placenta from the birth of her son, Saint West, in pill form. "I heard so many stories when I was pregnant with North of mums who never ate their placenta with their first baby and then had postpartum depression," she enthused on her website , "but then when they took the pills with their second baby, they did not suffer from depression!"As you may be aware, however, Kim K.'s health-recommendation record isn't spotless: Her Instagram endorsement of the morning-sickness drug Diclegis was met with a letter from the American FDA (Food and Drug Administration) that condemned Kardashian's omission of the risks associated with the drug — and her claims about placenta consumption deserve scrutiny, too.Spoiler alert: The practice has no proven health benefits.