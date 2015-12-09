They’re both having problems getting in touch with their exes

Take Drake’s track "Marvin’s Room" which is basically a really sad late night call to his ex that might be the most sonically pleasing drunk voicemail ever. Evidently, Craig too has had some problems getting through to his "honey" as evidenced in the track, "Don’t Love You No More", when he intones "If there's a problem we should work it out/ So why you giving me the cold shoulder now/ Like you don't even wanna talk to me girl." Ouch, guys, might we suggest a bunch of flowers?



They’re both sticklers for schedules

Drake wants to party with you but exclusively on a Tuesday, because he’s "workin’ Monday" and doing "graveyard shifts every other weekend." Craig's up for drinks on Tuesday too, but he’s open to making love on Wednesday and chilling Thursday, Friday and Saturday as an extra.



Neither are afraid to break a sweat

In fact, Craig’s so absurdly fit, his veins look at though they’re permanently trying to break free from the constraints of his flesh, and Drizzy’s fond of a wide-eyed, gritted-teeth, topless weightlifting snap for Instagram. Maybe Aubrey could spot you Craig?



They love Miami

Alongside his ‘YOLO’ estate in Toronto, Drake has two Miami condos (naturally) which, sure, he sold in 2013 but he’s still a Venice Beach regular. If you’ve not seen Craig’s Miami pad that looks like the inside of Mugatu from Zoolander’s mind and is entirely lit by ultraviolet lights, then refer to his Instagram immediately. He has an LED four poster bed on his balcony. Very chill.



They’re both cynical about the fame game

As we can see, or rather hear, from Craig’s classic Rise and Fall when he remarks on how fame has changed him: "My life was never gonna be the same/ Cause with the money came a different status/ Now I'm too concerned with all the things I own," which is remarkably similar to Drake’s message in Fireworks: "Money just changed everything, I wonder how life without it would go." Cheer up, lads.



Did anyone say trill?

Yeah they did. While Drake prefers a little auto-tune over his trilly-vocals ("Going Home," anyone?), Craig’s trills are what put him on the map.

