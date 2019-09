If you're looking for a stocking filler for the Rihanna fan in your life, you could do a lot worse than order a pair of the "holiday socks" she's created with US brand Stance. There's a fun design called Pimp Claus that I've kind of got my eye on. But if you can hold on a little while longer, you might be able to splash out on the singer's new album – rumour has it Anti is finally dropping this Friday.In a way, the album's title is pretty risky. Because the campaign began way back in January when Rihanna released "FourFiveSeconds", an unexpected collaboration with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, it’s tempting 11 months later to nickname the album – wait for it – Anticlimax. But it would be foolish to write off RiRi at this stage in her career, and though it's been a long time coming, the album is definitely worth getting excited about.As the furore caused by July's hyper-violent "Bitch Better Have My Money" video proves, Rihanna is still the most exciting pop star we've got. No other recording artist combines huge mainstream appeal – Rihanna has 53 million Twitter followers and eight UK number ones to her name – with an unwavering cool factor. In theory, a person who calls herself "badgalriri" on Instagram shouldn't be able to flog holiday socks and get away with it; novelty hosiery just isn’t hip, right? But in practice, teaming up with Stance has barely dented her street cred. Since she emerged in 2005, Rihanna has cultivated an air of 'I Don't Give A F...' that almost acts as a "get out of jail free card" for her personal brand.