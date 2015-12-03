Some fans have speculated that the album hasn't arrived yet because the songs aren't up to scratch, and frankly, this isn't beyond the realms of possibility. But hasn't Rihanna done enough to earn the benefit of our doubt? Her first two albums weren't keepers, but since then she’s released five more, each featuring at least a handful of must-hear bangers. Rihanna's best singles, from "Pon de Replay" to "Umbrella" to "Rude Boy" to "We Found Love" to "Diamonds", rank among the defining pop songs of the past decade.



Excitingly, Rihanna's Anti is poised to arrive at a time when the pop album – a dying art form, we've long been told – is enjoying something of a renaissance. Last month One Direction released their (probably final) album Made In the A.M. on the same day Justin Bieber dropped his (unexpectedly brilliant) comeback effort Purpose. Suddenly we had a good old-fashioned chart battle to obsess over! (1D won in the UK, but Biebs claimed victory in the US). Then the following week, Adele unleashed 25 and broke chart records like most of us break wine glasses. Let's hope Rihanna's Anti keeps the album revival bandwagon gliding.



If Anti doesn't drop before the end of year, Rihanna’s 2015 will still have been pretty stellar. In March, she became the first black woman to be named the face of Dior; in October she landed a lead role in the new movie from The Fifth Element director Luc Besson; and last month she announced a 61-date world tour including a massive show at London's Wembley Stadium next June. She's also sold a few pairs of socks. But it’s the album that fans are really clamouring for, and I’m cautiously confident RiRi’s going to give us an early Christmas present.

