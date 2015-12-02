Trends in baby names are funny and fickle. In 2010, Twilight inspired parents-to-be to birth adorable little Bellas and Jacobs. In 2013, Girls and Duck Dynasty influenced the names of our newborns. But in 2015, names drawn from books, TV, and movies are falling by the wayside. The next wave of offspring is being named after... Instagram.
Since 2014, Instagram filter names Lux, Ludwig, and Amaro jumped in popularity 75%, 42%, and 26% respectively for baby boys, BabyCenter reports. For girls, Valencia, Juno, and Willow are on the rise. It's genius, really. You'll never have filter-picking anxiety when you post photos of your child online. Little Valencia lives in the Valencia filter. "This is the first time we've seen technology break through as a source of name inspiration," BabyCenter's global editor-in-chief, Linda Murray, said.
To be fair, film and TV are still sources of baby-name inspiration. Empire names have been popping up, and — perhaps thanks to Interstellar- and The Martian-fuelled interest in astronomy and space travel — space-related names are also growing in popularity: Venus, Jupiter, Sunny, and Stella are all climbing their way up the charts.
Of all the tech-inspired names to choose from, at least the Instagram filters sound nice. But we wonder what these kids will think when they realise they were named after a photo effect with a warm, vintage cast.
