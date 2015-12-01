What came first, Drake or the meme? It’s one of modern life’s greatest mysteries, but just when you thought "Hot Line Bling" simply couldn’t be memed again, the ugliest Christmas jumpers we’ve ever seen arrive for sale on the internet and we’re thinking about buying them. That’s just what Drake will do to you.
The jumpers, produced by Fresh Brewed Tees, carry the slogan “I know when that sleigh bell ring it can only mean 1 thing” (we see what you did there), and can be yours for under £35.00.
If you’re not sure you could pull off a lime green Drake-themed festive knit, fear not, there’s more Drizzy stocking-fodder available for even the most discernible Champagne Papi fans out there. Your favourite Toronto rapper’s face on wrapping paper? To wrap your newly purchased jumper in? Yes, now a thing, and it’s only £5.00 a pop.
Make sure your own Hot Line is dressed appropriately on Christmas day with these Pepto-Bismol iPhone cases:
And here’s a few things we couldn’t track down, but that we’re hoping might come hot off the OVO production line just before Drakemas; Tissues to wipe away your tears with, any kind of grooming tools or clippers, a self help book, an electric blanket and a line of Drake inspired cashmere roll necks.
