After President Obama addressed the United States from the Oval Office Sunday night about the current terrorism threats to America and the world, Callimachi fired off a 19-part tweetstorm that breaks down the complex crisis created by ISIS.
Obama encouraged Congress to authorize the use of weapons in Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS. "The threat from terrorism is real, but we will overcome it," Obama said in his speech. His remarks come after Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik fatally shot 14 people and injured an additional 21 people at a mass shooting in San Bernardino, CA, on December 2. Islamic State group media has reportedly called the couple "supporters" and "martyrs."
Read Callimachi's incredibly clear analysis of Obama's remarks — and the situation with ISIS in Syria and Iraq — in the tweets below.
1/Obama has done his homework when he says ISIS wants us to start a ground war, and will use our occupation of a foreign land to recruit— Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) December 7, 2015
2/ ISIS propaganda is rife with references to scriptural prophecy regarding the last great battle of our time which will begin when
3/ The "Romans" (us) invade Dabiq, a town that still exists today in Syria. In scripture that battle sets the stage for the end of times
4/ leading to a showdown between "Muslims" (they think this refers only to them) and their enemies, in which the enemies are vanquished
5/ Remember it was in Dabiq that ISIS killed US hostage Peter Kassig, a former U.S. Army Ranger, as a way to underscore this point
6/ While it's hard to get our heads around this, I have spoken to enough ISIS fanboys & members by now to believe that they mean this
7/ ISIS *wants* U.S. boots on the ground, and wants us to engage them militarily. It would do wonders for their recruitment pitch
8. Question is: Can fight against this group be won from the air & via proxy forces on the ground, ones which are divided ethnically?
9/ Here is what I saw in Hasaka, Syria in July where I was embedded with YPG militia fighting ISIS & what I saw in Sinjar, Iraq last month
10/ where I was embedded with the PKK and with the Peshmarga, two more local forces fighting ISIS: In both places ISIS folded quickly
11/ In Hasaka, I saw frontline jump several miles in a few days; In Sinjar, I saw airstrikes & local forces take city in 48 hours
12/ But here's the rub: The proxy forces *only* succeeded because of heavy U.S. air support & air support will need to continue indefinitely
13/ If we let up the freed areas will be reinfiltrated. Already there are reports that Hasaka, which was declared liberated when I was there
14/ has been re-infiltrated by ISIS cells. Second big problem: The proxy forces fighting ISIS are nearly all Kurdish (YPG, Peshmarga, PKK)
15/ And they will only fight for historically Kurdish areas. Last month,
I went to a sandbagged position overlooking the city of Mosul, Iraq
16/ Mosul was so close, were I wearing running shoes I could have jogged there and back. But the Peshmarga commander holding the position
17/ explained to me that when invasion of Mosul occurs (believed to be many months away) he would only fight to roughly halfway in to city
18/ Why? Because that is the ethnic faultline, and as a Kurdish commander he did not think it would be appropriate to go further in.