When it was announced that Carrie Fisher was reprising her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, there was a general outpouring of approval and excitement. However, conversation around both Carrie Fisher’s new part and her original portrayal of Princess Leia have been conflicted. Fisher reportedly advised Star Wars newcomer, Daisy Ridley, starring as the mysterious Rey in The Force Awakens, to not "be a slave like I was… You keep fighting against that slave outfit." Shortly thereafter, Disney withdrew their iconic "slave" outfit from their shelves.
Since the film’s release Fisher has been subject to viscous trolling on Twitter from people criticising the 59-year-old actor's appearance. The actor has now tweeted that social media trolls should focus on more meaningful aspects of her return to the role of Leia, like, say, her character arc, having come under fire from body and age-shamers. “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, it hurts all three of my feelings. My body hasn’t aged as well as I have. Blow us.” Later Fisher added: “Youth and beauty are not accomplishments, they’re the temporary happy by-products of time and/or DNA. Don’t hold your breath for either.” Fisher retweeted comments that drew attention to the fact that her male co-stars from the original Star Wars trilogy, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, had faced far fewer comments about their appearance in The Force Awakens.
Fisher previously spoke out this year about feeling pressured to lose 16kg (2st 7lb), by the film industry who “treats beauty like an accomplishment, and that is insane”. When Tina Fey joked at the Academy Awards last year, that Meryl Streep is proof that "there are still great parts in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps over 60" we thought she was half joking.
