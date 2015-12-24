Not content with ruling the charts (and the app store), Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are said to be trying their hands at winemaking.
A source told Us Weekly that the couple are keen to make their own plonk and are renovating a disused vineyard on their $30m Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, which already boasts two pools, a cinema and a spa. Apparently, “Kanye loves wine and he’s really excited about this.”
We would be excited too – except that, sadly, we’ll never be able to taste the Yeezus juice. Reports say Kimye only want to create enough wine for themselves, which seems quite an odd choice, given that they turn most things they do into a money making opportunity. Still, the new venture should at least make for an interesting episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
If they do start homebrewing, Kim and Kanye will be in good company – joining other celebrity oenophiles such as Fergie, Brad and Angelina, and Drew Barrymore, who all manufacture their own wine too.
In fact, making any sort of plonk is a pretty popular pastime of the rich and famous. George Clooney does tequila, Hanson do beer ("Mmmhops"; yes really), and Marilyn Manson makes absinthe (obviously). It seems like 'having your own booze brand' is the new 'flying your own plane' in planet celeb.
