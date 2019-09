If you’re still watching and loving Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video (no judgement; we are, too), you’re probably quite familiar with that cherry-hued Moncler "Maya" puffer he awkwardly dances in. Drizzy’s fans have been in such hot pursuit of that coat that the French outerwear brand saw sales of the £795 jacket double the day after the video’s release, according to Vanity Fair. What's more surprising than the sales boom is that the designer down being flaunted on film wasn’t by Canada Goose. Drake’s such a proud Canadian, and his fashion line, OVO, has done multiple collaborations with the brand, including its inaugural women’s collection, which debuted last week. What do Canada Goose’s top dogs think of Drake’s moment of jacket infidelity in one of the biggest music videos of the year?“I thought the timing was unfortunate, because we’d just launched a jacket," Kevin Spreekmeester, Canada Goose’s chief marketing executive, told Refinery29 at the recent premiere of the brand’s big-ticket short film, Out There . "But there are a lot of consumers to go around, and we don’t have any sort of exclusivity with Drake — he’s always been very good to us, and he can do what he likes. It’s a good, healthy, honest relationship,” the marketing honcho explained. It's a lucrative relationship, too: “Our OVO collaboration sells out in five minutes; people love Drake."“I remember back years ago when Drake was just starting out, and he came to our showroom on a number of occasions to get a winter jacket. We’ve supported each other since then, because we believe now — as we did then — that Canadian companies, brands, and individuals should support each other,” Canada Goose’s CEO, Dani Reiss, said. “Years later, we do annual collaborations with OVO and we’re happy that Drake wears our product often, but we don't tell anybody what to wear. He's a great guy, and it's great to see him become so successful. We are such big supporters of Canadian success stories and we are as supportive of him and others as much as ever. I'm sure he'd say the same about us.”