Here's Why Mosquitoes Really Won't Leave You Alone

For now, Dr. Conlon says we can stick to the tried-and-true methods of repelling the little beasts: Make sure to drain any standing water in your area to keep mosquitoes from breeding in your yard. Try wearing multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing, which may or may not be feasible in this oppressive summer weather. Or, you can try some tight-weave athletic wear that won't let mosquitoes bite through. And defend yourself using EPA-registered repellants, which are required to be safe and give you at least two hours of protection.



Yes, mosquitoes and their bites are an unfortunate fact of summer, but at least there are proven ways of getting them to go away — which is necessary for warding off both discomfort and disease. Here's to an itch-free summer.