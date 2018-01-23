I actually hugged her. It sounds so silly — especially considering all of the things people go through with their bodies and image, and that I was still healthy and doing totally fine — but it was nice to know someone else had gone through this, and could see it in me! I was tired of feeling self-conscious when I was naked in front of my boyfriend, for example, or have to skip out on a beach trip with my family because I was embarrassed about my body. Macrene Alexiades, MD, PhD, another NYC-based dermatologist, points out that 2 to 3% of the population suffers from psoriasis, but it can often manifest as so mild that it goes unnoticed.