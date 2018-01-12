8 Struggles That Only Curly-Haired People Understand

Those embarrassing middle school photos.

Yes, everyone has them, but for curly-haired people, they're usually much more upsetting. Particularly for those who grew up in the age of Xtina and Britney, straight hair was the only way to go, and almost all of us succumbed to the pressures at one point. Chances are you straightened (with a flat iron at home or chemically at the salon), and chances are you didn't know what you were doing. Even if you regularly wear your hair straight as an adult, there was something about either the techniques of the time or your own inability to properly style your mop that, back then, made it look like you hastily glued some dry, crusty, old hay to your scalp and then, for some reason, decided to crimp certain sections in the back. Sooo cute!