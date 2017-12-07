Exfoliating your face is kind of like going to the dentist: It's something you know you're supposed to do regularly, but it's still kind of scary. This is especially true if you've got sensitive skin. The typical scrubs and exfoliants can be incredibly irritating and even go so far as to physically scratch your skin. Ouch.
Luckily, there's a friendlier batch of exfoliants on offer. They don't resemble typical skin-smoothers but they'll still buff away those dead skin cells, leaving you with zero irritation and a smooth complexion. Gentle, maybe, but these products pack a punch.
Click on to shop our edit of the newest, skin saving scrubs.