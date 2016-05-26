As it's spring (albeit intermittently), it's not just time to spring clean your flat/desk/wardrobe/love life, but it's also time to tackle your beauty cabinet.
Yes, that over-stuffed beauty cabinet with every lipgloss your gran gave you for Christmas, the perfume that reminds you of your ex, and half-finished vitamins and supplements from when you had good intentions. They're two years out of date. Give up.
Throw. It. All. Out.
Let's take it back to basics. Well, the basics that every woman needs in her beauty cabinet, and no, ten purple eye shadows are not included. We've compiled a list of ten of the best products every woman needs, from breakout emergencies to 'hide the hangover' secrets. Consider this your beauty armour.
