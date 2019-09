We would be lost without Google Calendar events and notifications. These time-saving tricks are helpful if you’re planning your schedule for the upcoming weeks and months. To create an event in Google Calendar, just hit “C.” If you’ve navigated into the future (or the past) and want to quickly jump back to today, hit “T.” And, if you want to switch to month view, hit “3” or “M." For day view, hit “1” or “D." Gmail has more time-saving hidden shortcuts than just hyperlinking. After typing a message, you can hit Command/Control+Enter to automatically send the message (just make sure it’s ready to send first). You can also quickly add CC recipients with Command/Control+Shift+C, which moves your cursor to the CC field, or Command/Control+Shift+B to add Bcc recipients.Yes, there are even keyboard shortcuts for Twitter . It's super-simple: Tap N for a new tweet, R to reply, F to favorite a tweet, and T to retweet something. If you’re using the Twitter Mac app, it’s pretty similar. While you can type simply an F to fav something, for all the other shortcuts, hit Command at the same time (so, a new tweet is Command+N, and so on).On Facebook, you can navigate between stories on your Newsfeed by tapping J to scroll down through your feed and K to go back up. (This navigation actually works in Twitter, too.) You can also like a story (once it’s selected) by tapping L, and you can post a new status update by tapping P. You can even share a story with S, or comment on it by typing C. You do need to have a particular Newsfeed story selected in order for these post-specific shortcuts to work — after all, you can't just comment on nothing.