Fun fact: Late October is the best time of year to buy a new wool coat. Many of the pre-fall and fall fashion items that landed in stores in August and September have been marked down for mid-season discounts. Plus, you can get to showing off your new purchase right away. (If you hold off buying a wool coat until the coveted Black Friday and post-holiday season sales, it will be parka weather already in most of Canada.)
The trends to keep your eyes on this season? Patterned fabrics such as plaids and checks, animal prints (yep, they are still going strong) and double-breasted coats. If you’re looking for an update from classic knee-length, tailored toppers, try oversized and midi-length designs. They'll keep your legs warm and look chic AF.