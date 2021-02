5 Women Explain The North Face Hype

This time around, its stratospheric rise is multifaceted: it's the latest iteration of the far-reaching and longstanding gorpcore trend, fusing fashion and functionality; a much-Instagrammed blockbuster Gucci collaboration introduced a luxury audience that had perhaps missed its previous MM6 Margiela partnership; the jacket is both ageless and gender-free — you're as likely to see it on your teen sister as you are your dad; and the subtle brand logo taps into our desire for a quieter strand of logomania . Plus, it's gold dust on the resale market – copping a vintage Nuptse is even cooler than bagging brand-new.