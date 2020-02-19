Winter may bring a slew of dark nights, rainy days and icy sludge our way, but it also brings some of the best recipes. From soothing soups to hearty pasta dinners, winter offers some of the tastiest dishes of the year.
For those dipping their toes into Veganuary (or for those who are vegan all year round), the search for plant-based comfort meals can be tricky. Happily, allplants is here to solve that problem, with a string of vegan meals perfect for cold winter nights.
From carb-loading classics like cheesy gnocchi to sweet treats like spiced rice pudding, allplants has given us three recipes for vegan winter warmers.