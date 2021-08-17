These Horror Stories Are Why You Shouldn’t Skimp On Nail Treatments

Research is important, too. "The first place you want to head is to their bio, often on their social media page or website, as this is the quickest way to find their qualifications," says Roxanne. She says the most recognized qualifications in the UK are NVQ and VTCT but suggests learning about a nail technician's background in the nail industry and having a browse through their portfolio, too. "See if you can find any reviews from verified customers and look out for red flags like bad customer service, using products and equipment incorrectly and missing out on important steps when it comes to nail treatment," such as sanitizing and ignoring any worrying nail symptoms that you might have, like sensitivity or ridges. As well as this, if a treatment is super cheap, it's probably too good to be true. Good materials cost money, which will be reflected in the price of your manicure. An experienced technician will also always take their time in tending to your nails.