31 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In January

When January 1 comes around, our optimism is at an all-time high. We're actually excited about going to the gym. We're downloading meditation apps on our phones and making a list of all the books we want to read. And when we're scrolling though Instagram and see a hairstyle we love, our reaction is more likely to be, "I can totally do this."
But it's normal to lose that positivity in the days and weeks that follow. Honestly, we blame alarm clocks — oh, and the cold weather that makes us just want to put on a hat. It's so easy to fall back into last year's hairstyle rut once you're rushing to get back to the office on January 2.
But we're here to keep you encouraged. Because while you might've thought that you used up all your creativity on your New Year's Eve hairstyle, we're here to prove that you're just getting started. We've been putting the Instagram save feature to use to compile a month's worth of hair inspiration. From bold accessories to Beyoncé-approved box braids, there's something for everyone to try.
Ahead, 31 gorgeous looks that will inspire you to start the new year with nothing but good hair days.