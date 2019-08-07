When Giving Head, Use Your Tongue Wisely

The way most people talk about oral sex, it sounds pretty simple. You either lick someone's vulva or suck their penis and that's all there is to it. But once you really start giving head, no matter what body part you're going down on, you discover that there's so much more to it than licking and sucking.
There are about 5,000 things you can do with your tongue, and they don't all feel good for everyone. For example, my roommate and I have both encountered people who try to "tongue fuck" us, meaning they attempt to stick their tongue into our vaginas. And neither of us has ever been impressed with that move.
"Because the vagina doesn't have all the sensitive pleasure-receptive nerve endings the clitoris does, whatever the tongue is doing to the vaginal entrance or canal may not be all it's cracked up to be," says Sadie Allison, PhD, founder of sex toy boutique TickleKitty.com and author of Tickle His Pickle – Your Hands-on Guide to Penis Pleasing. But some people really love being tongue-penetrated. "Some people enjoy the thought of their partner tasting them, eating the body juices, or the closeness of swapping fluids," says Rosara Torrisi, PhD, an AASECT certified sex therapist and the founder of the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy. Putting pressure on the vaginal opening can be erotic, as well. As always, the sexy-factor of tongue penetration is dependent on the preferences of the person being tongued.
And the same goes for anything else you want to do with your tongue during oral sex, whether you're giving a blow job or eating someone out; you always want to ask your partner what they like and check in during sex to make sure whatever you're doing with your tongue feels good.
Still, there are certain oral sex techniques that nearly always feel amazing. So we've asked Dr. Allison to share some tips below.