I Tried Thryve, A 23AndMe-Style Kit For Your Poop

A month later, I received a video explanation of my profile by a functional medicine practitioner and microbiome researcher at Thryve, which was helpful because she walked me through every part of my profile and provided suggestions on what I can do to better balance my gut. I wish I'd received that within my initial Thryve report — but, even seeing this a month in helped me understand what different bacteria do and what I should or shouldn't be eating. Since I've struggled with constipation for a long time, I once saw a gastroenterologist who recommended a high-fibre diet and magnesium. Those both made a big difference at first, but the benefits didn't seem to last; it was almost as if my body adapted to that and it stopped being effective. I already had a high-fibre and primarily plant-based diet, but walking through my Thryve sample with the functional medicine practitioner and microbiome researcher brought to light new sensitivities I hadn't known about prior: namely gluten, meat, and dairy (which can all be inflammatory). Moving forward, I am no longer taking magnesium and aiming to avoid those sensitivities in my diet.