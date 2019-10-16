The Best Body Glitters For An Extra-Sparkly Halloween

Whether you're going the classic route by dressing up as a slinky cat or an extra-evil witch, or looking to pop culture to disguise yourself as Kylie Jenner & Stormi or Black Mirror's Ashley O, your Halloween costume can most definitely benefit from a little bit of glitter.
In fact, some of this year's most popular costumes call for it. For example, imagine dressing up as any Euphoria character without using some kind of shimmer. Same goes if you're thinking about going as the perennially-sparkly Lizzo.
Now the good thing about these formulations is that compared to glitter eyeliner or hairspray, which might not last through a dance party, sparkly lotions, perfumes, and sunscreens are way less messy — just make sure any glitter goes in the trash after being removed, not down the drain.
Not sure which body glitter will work for you? We've rounded up the best, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.