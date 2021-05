When Nike Onile, designer and owner of ODE design studio, is dreaming up how her client’s homes will look, she asks them to dig deep and get “at the heart of what they’re actually creating.” But when it came to doing that for herself, in her own home, having to be super vulnerable and honest with herself wasn’t easy. She also only had 800sqft to work with, and needed to figure out how to make the space feel open. Despite those challenges, her apartment is a peaceful, spa-like respite, filled with nature imagery — including a mural of a willow tree above her bed. “It makes me feel grounded,” she says. She also relies on functional, sustainable products from IKEA that allow her to be intentional with her decor, and better support our earth.