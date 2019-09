9 Sweatsuits That Prove They're The Only Power Suit You Need

If you could find a single outfit that was equal parts style and comfort , you would want to wear it all the time, right? The sweatsuit is here for you, and it’s way more streamlined than you remember. The updated versions come in all shapes, materials, and colours, and they’re just about everywhere. Already, they’ve started to take over Instagram thanks to influencers like Danielle Bernstein and celeb models like Sofia Richie , both of whom recently snapped shots in matching grey sets. But the trend goes way past basics and athleisure. Yes, it’s true, the sweatsuit has a life on the couch — and beyond it.