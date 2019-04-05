9 Sweatsuits That Prove They're The Only Power Suit You Need

If you could find a single outfit that was equal parts style and comfort, you would want to wear it all the time, right? The sweatsuit is here for you, and it’s way more streamlined than you remember. The updated versions come in all shapes, materials, and colours, and they’re just about everywhere. Already, they’ve started to take over Instagram thanks to influencers like Danielle Bernstein and celeb models like Sofia Richie, both of whom recently snapped shots in matching grey sets. But the trend goes way past basics and athleisure. Yes, it’s true, the sweatsuit has a life on the couch — and beyond it.
Canadian brands are getting behind the trend in a big way. Roots has redone the salt-and-pepper original we all know and love, and its new two-tone styles are like nothing the brand has done before. At the same time, Aritzia’s new sets are selling out — and quickly. Bottom line: This trend is just getting started, so the time to shop it is now. Ready to cozy up? Keep clicking for nine sweatsuits that prove two pieces are better than one.