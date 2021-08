Instead of trying to always read every day or never waste time on our phones, this week reminded me that the point should not be ticking boxes in our self-care like That Girl , but making ourselves prioritize what we love and makes us feel good. Some days that’s just lying in front of Disney+ for hours on end while scrolling TikTok. But the things that take a bit more effort (whether that’s exercise, reading, calling friends, meditating) should be what we try and reach for before we settle into the more passive forms of entertainment. Only when we present it to ourselves as a primary option (but not an obligation) can we regularly find the joy in it, instead of feeling like it is a burden or impossible to get back into. And in doing that, our ability to focus on it feels far more organic, instead of like trying to force a square book into a round head.